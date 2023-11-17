Avianca Airline Cancels Miami to Bucaramanga Route Due to Lack of Profitability

Avianca to Suspend Route from Miami to Bucaramanga

Travelers planning to use Avianca to fly from Miami International Airport to the Colombian terminal of Bucaramanga this holiday season and New Year’s Eve received discouraging news. International reports confirmed that the Latin company will suspend the route that connected the Palonegro international airport with Miami, which had started less than a year ago, on December 8, 2022. The reason for this elimination is the lack of profitability and performance of the route.

Viviana Velasco, an official in Bucaramanga, added that Avianca also reported that its seasonal route is not returning either and is directly related to performance and profitability issues. “Avianca had to make quick decisions and for now, that route is not returning either, unfortunately, the numbers are not finding the connection to Florida,” he added. The suspension of the Avianca route to Colombia from Miami will become effective as of January 17, 2024, which has caused annoyance and uncertainty among users, who fear that it is a definitive cancellation.

Avianca flights to Cuba from Colombia

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that an airline stops operating flights from Bucaramanga to the United States and vice versa, since the same day that Avianca will stop flying, Spirit will also suspend its flights with Florida. Regarding Avianca flights to Cuba, in an interview with the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, the Tourism Counselor of the Cuban embassy in Colombia, Ivis Fernández, expressed her interest in the airline operating again on the island, after to withdraw for fear of US sanctions, in January 2020.

Fernández indicated that Cuba wants to receive more Colombian tourists and that for that it is necessary for Avianca to re-establish its routes from Bogotá. Avianca was one of the preferred options for Cubans, especially for traveling to Panama and South America, since it offered connections with countries such as Ecuador, Chile, El Salvador, or Peru. However, the company stopped selling tickets and argued that it would be affected by the embargo if it continued operating on the island. Avianca is a Colombian company, but with capital and registration in the US.