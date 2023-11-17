T-Mobile Announces Black Friday Deals on Phones, Plans, and Accessories

T-Mobile Offers Exclusive Black Friday Deals: Savings on Phones, Free Smartwatches, and More!

T-Mobile has announced exciting Black Friday offers for both new and existing customers, available starting yesterday. Customers can expect a wide range of benefits including Apple TV+, Netflix subscriptions, free Wi-Fi on flights, and high-speed data abroad, among others. These offers represent over $270 in additional benefits every month for two or more lines on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans, all with the fastest 5G network in Puerto Rico and the United States.

The offers available include:

– Four lines for $25 each on Essentials or Business Unlimited Select plans, representing a savings of $480 a year.

– Free phones: options like the Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and more are available for free or at significant discounts when adding a line or trading in an eligible device.

– Free smartwatches: customers can get free Samsung Galaxy Watch6, Google Pixel Watch, or SyncUP KIDS Watch when adding a watch line, with additional benefits for selected purchases.

– Discounts on accessories: customers can receive up to $150 off select JBL products, exclusive deals on Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8, and savings on buying multiple eligible accessories.

T-Mobile is also extending special offers to business customers, providing significant savings on smartphone bundles, smartwatches, and other equipment. Business customers can save nearly $1,400 on a Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Tab A7 Lite, and Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm or nearly $900 on a Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel Watch when adding a line on selected business plans.

Additionally, Metro by T-Mobile is offering free Samsung phones and tablets, unlimited 5G data for $25 per month, discounts on Motorola Razr, and more.

To find out more about these Black Friday offers, visit T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile’s official websites. For T-Mobile offers for business customers, visit https://www.t-mobilepr.com/negocios. For Metro by T-Mobile offers, visit hi.metrobyt‑mobile.com/deals.

Don’t miss out on these amazing deals and start your holiday shopping early with T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

Share this: Facebook

X

