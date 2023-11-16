Apple on Black Friday 2023: offers that already exist

Which Apple products are on sale for Black Friday 2023? PR/Business Insider

November 24, 2023 is Black Friday. Apple is also taking part in the discount campaign.

However, the discount for Apple products such as the iPhone is often lower than for other manufacturers. Nevertheless, the Apple offers on Black Friday can be worth it.

Here we present the best Apple deals for Black Friday 2023. Among them: The iPad 9 (2021) with a 22 percent discount on Ebay*.

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

Am 24. November 2023 is Black Friday. Originally it was Discount tag only celebrated in the USA, but it is now Black Friday a global event. That’s what he has above all Apple Thanks to. The tech giant was one of the first companies to do so Black Friday brought to Europe in 2006.

Black Friday at Apple

So it’s all the more surprising that Offers on Apple products according to experience cannot keep up with the offerings of other manufacturers – although they are among the most sought-after deals in the discount campaign. During the average discount on Black Friday is around 18.5 percent is, iPhone and Co. are often only reduced by a maximum of ten percent. Since Apple generally rarely grants price discounts, However, the various deals can still be worthwhile.

FIND RIGHT RATES

TO THE BLACK WEEKS AT VODAFONE*

The best Apple deals on Black Friday 2023

What offers are these? We’re watching them Black Friday deals at Apple and Apple retailers such as Media Markt, Saturn or Amazon. The first offers are even available before the day of the promotion. Here’s how you can secure these bargains now:

Why are Apple products so rarely on sale?

Apple products like that iPhone, iPad or the Apple Watch are less frequently on offer than comparable products from manufacturers such as Samsung. And even when they are on sale – for example on Black Friday – the discount is manageable. There are various reasons for this, including the excellent one Image of the branddie high demand and the Retention of value of the products belong. Then there’s Apple’s Pricing policy. So has the manufacturer strict pricing guidelineswhich dealers have to adhere to if they want to sell iPhones etc.

Black Friday: These shops are taking part

More bargains for Black Friday

Important information about Black Friday 2023

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Facebook

X

