In order for Colombians to process their digital ID, the National Registry of Civil Status has enabled 573 offices of the 1,173 that the entity has throughout the country.

This has been reported by the entity, which indicated that the technological endowments are being advanced so that the municipalities that do not yet have this service can access it.

This is how those who want to access the new document can go to the entity’s headquarters in the 32 departmental capitals, including Cali, Popayán and Pasto.

In addition, 488 municipalities in the country were enabled for the procedure, as far as the community can go to access the new document.

In the region

In the case of Valle del Cauca, the offices of the registries of the 42 municipalities of the department already have this service enabled.

The same occurs in Cauca, where the 42 municipalities of this department have the technology to issue the digital document.

The procedure can also be done abroad through the different consulates that Colombia has in the world.

As will be remembered, the national government launched the issuance of the digital ID starting in September for those who want to have it, as well as the duplicate.

It should be noted that the cost of the procedure will be $55,750, but it is expected that from 2024 it will be free, as stated by the Registry.

The entity indicated that there are already more than 700,000 Colombians who have the digital ID, and at the moment it is not an obligation to carry it, but possibly in a short time this measure will be established and the physical one will disappear.

Photo: Registrar’s Office

