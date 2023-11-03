Shanxi College Entrance Examination Art Majors to be Enrolled in Seven Categories Starting from 2024

From 2024, the art majors in the Shanxi College Entrance Examination will be divided into seven categories, according to an announcement made by the Shanxi Provincial Recruitment Center on November 1. The categories include music, dance, performance (directing), broadcasting and hosting, art and design, calligraphy, and opera. This new system will replace the previous organization of professional examinations for certain majors.

Starting from 2024, majors such as art history, art management, intangible cultural heritage protection, drama, film studies, drama, film and television literature, radio and television directing, and film and television technology will no longer organize professional proficiency examinations. Instead, candidates will be evaluated based on their scores in the college entrance examination cultural courses and references, as well as their overall quality. This selection process aims to ensure a fair and comprehensive evaluation of candidates.

In addition, sports events such as aerobics and cheerleading, which were previously included in the art enrollment process, will now be included in the enrollment of sports professional examinations. This means that candidates can no longer enroll through art professional examinations for these sports events.

The examinations for music, dance, acting (directing), broadcasting and hosting, art and design, calligraphy, and opera majors will be organized and implemented at the provincial level, either through the “Provincial Unified Examination” or the “inter-provincial joint examination” for opera majors. Candidates applying for the unified examination of art and design, music, and dance majors cannot apply for each other simultaneously but can apply for other art major examinations at the same time.

Candidates who enroll in art majors will need to take both professional exams and cultural exams. The professional exams are divided into provincial unified examinations and college examinations, with the former being organized by the province and the latter by the admissions schools. The goal is for the country to achieve full coverage of provincial-level unified examinations in these six subjects by 2024.

Furthermore, starting from 2024, art major school examinations in colleges and universities will no longer be organized across provinces. Instead, they will be conducted at the location of the school. Additionally, high-level art troupes in colleges and universities will no longer be selected through the college admissions process but will be chosen and trained by the relevant institutions from among current students.

To ensure the quality and standards of art education, the Ministry of Education has set a requirement to gradually increase the admission control score for cultural courses in the college entrance examination for various arts majors. The cultural control score for art undergraduates in Shanxi province is expected to be no lower than 75% of the undergraduate admission control score.

The changes in the college entrance examination art majors aim to provide a fair and comprehensive evaluation system for candidates and to ensure the quality of art education. These reforms will come into effect starting from 2024, allowing aspiring art students in Shanxi province to better prepare for their futures.

