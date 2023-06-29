Municipality has closed the hollows of the city of Puyo

CONTROL.-

Several holes have been closed in the city of Puyo and areas of urban expansion, through joint operations between the Mayor, the Police, members of the Selva Pastaza Brigade, and the Internal Revenue Service, informed the Mayor, Xiomira Villafuerte in an interview live on Radio Aventura’s La Locomotora de la Información newscast. The Mayor was appointed by the previous Governor and has been ratified by the current executive.

The hollow calls, in popular slang, are nightlife centers that operated clandestinely and without operating permits, with the sale of liquor, illegal substances, dance floors and some even with the presence of girls who provided sexual services. .

The mayor, who was described as “Iron Hand” for the firmness with which she is carrying out her duties, explained that all the centers that had just been operating without the respective permits have been closed. These operations have been possible thanks to the support of the Governor, Eng. Jorge Paguay and the authorities of the aforementioned institutions. The law is for everyone and we must all comply with it, she stressed.

The Mayor, who was appointed by the previous governor Rodrigo Mena and ratified by the current Governor Jorge Paguay, assured that none of the closed centers have been respected and asked the public to report if they know of the existence of any hole to proceed immediately .

Also this past weekend, as a result of the joint operations, four category 3 establishments have been closed, that is, liquor stores that did not have the permits of the Law, corresponding to the year 2022.

Respect for restaurants, he indicated that they have authorization for the consumption of beer, that is, spirits with less than 4 degrees of alcohol. But if drunk people are found, the sanction is proceeded. The operations will continue, the authority reiterated.

