The Registry enabled 173 polling stations for the registration of citizens

The National Registry of Civil Status strengthens its capacity to attend to citizens who need to complete the registration process to vote in the 2023 territorial elections, enabling registration for nine days, from July 5 to July 13, in 173 posts voting, located in rural and urban areas of the department.

It should be noted that within the polling stations that the National Registry of Civil Status will enable for the registration of citizens, there are not the census stations of the department, nor those polling stations that are closed, since they do not have the infrastructure to get more voters.

The 173 polling stations will provide service from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and are added to the offices of the Registrar’s Office at the departmental level and the 10 Mobile Registration Points, set up in Pereira and Dosquebradas, which will continue to operate with normal.

At the offices of the Registry, the office hours are from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and at the Mobile Registration Points, which also work from Monday to Friday.

We remind you that only citizens who have changed their place of residence and want to update their polling station should register, as well as foreigners residing in Colombia, with a minimum of five years of residence, who wish to participate in this electoral day and have a foreigner ID with category of resident in valid status, issued by Colombian Migration.

The registration period for citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections ends on August 29 and the registration process will be reflected once the electoral census for these elections is completed, that is, after September 29, 2023.

Posts closed for registration of citizens Address Municipality

Compartir las Brisas Educational Institution Carrera 23 # 17E 25 Pereira

Villa Santana

Carlota Sanchez Educational Institution 19th Street # 3-38 Pereira

Lucy Tejada Cultural Center Carrera 10 # 10-60 Pereira

SENA Carrera 8 # 26-75 Pereira

Institución Educativa Alfredo García Carrera 2 # 35-36 Pereira

Government of Risaralda Street 19 # 13-17 Pereira Educational Institution The Immaculate Carrera 8 # 39-40 Pereira Educational Institution Ciudad Boquia Carrera 6 # 63-50 Pereira Educational Institution Citadel Cuba Carrera 44B # 70-08 Pereira

Naranjito Headquarters

Caseta Communal Carrera 44B # 70-08 Pereira Educational Institution San Joaquin Street 86 # 36-40 Pereira Educational Institution School San Fernando Street 70 # 23B 20 Pereira Educational Institution Juan XXIII Carrera 23 Bis # 74-40 Pereira Educational Institution El Pleasure corregimiento Combia Pere ira Combia Low

