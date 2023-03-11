11
Within the framework of the fight against this scourge that worries the public, the municipal mayor, Nelson Cano, through the Directorate of Social Action, enabled the Secretariat for the Prevention and Treatment of Addiction.
The founding act was held in the auditorium of the municipality of Hernandarias and was attended by police, municipal, educational and ecclesiastical authorities, among others.
