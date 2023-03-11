Home News Municipality of Hernandarias enables the Secretariat for the Prevention and Treatment of Addictions
Municipality of Hernandarias enables the Secretariat for the Prevention and Treatment of Addictions

The Hernandariense commune now has a secretariat for the fight against addictions.

Within the framework of the fight against this scourge that worries the public, the municipal mayor, Nelson Cano, through the Directorate of Social Action, enabled the Secretariat for the Prevention and Treatment of Addiction.

The founding act was held in the auditorium of the municipality of Hernandarias and was attended by police, municipal, educational and ecclesiastical authorities, among others.

