Hydroponic crops project in San José de la Calle

Hydroponic crops project in San José de la Calle

The Secretary of Economic Development and Natural Resources, Ovidio Cortés García, and his team met with young people, women, and leaders of the town of San José de la Calle, municipality of Bojayá, to negotiate the construction and start-up of infrastructure for cultivation by hydroponics technique.

The event was held on March 6 and 7, with the participation of more than 60 people from the community who are beneficiaries of the project.

Hydroponic cultivation is one that completely dispenses with land to grow food. A hydroponic garden works with the roots in suspension and with varied supports that can go from the bark, to the gravel or the foam. Added to this, of course, is water, which, in this case, is accompanied by the necessary nutrients for the crops to prosper.

It is a project that seeks to improve food security and sovereignty, strengthening associations and generating income in the communities.

This project has been executed in its first grant by the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation -AECID, the Government and the municipality of Bojayá since October 20, 2021 and is expected to be completed, in a second grant, in October 2025.

Ovid Cortes Garcia

The new Secretary of Economic Development and Natural Resources, Ovidio Cortés García, took office a month ago. He was born in the municipality of Acandí. Veterinary Doctor Zootechnician by profession, with more than 27 years of experience in sustainable productive development, in the public and private sectors.

He served as Secretary of Agriculture and the Environment of Chocó from January 2004 to December 2007, he was governor in charge, leader of the Departmental Federation of Cattlemen of Chocó and social leader (table 7 of the Civic Committee for Dignity and Salvation of Chocó ).

