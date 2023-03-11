The premises are positioned in the nineteenth place of the table

The rojillo team is located in the middle of the classification

As part of the Matchday 25 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023he Valencia and the health They will face each other in Mestalla next Saturday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Ruben Baraja come to the showdown with a recent history of three losses and one winwhile the squad led by Jagoba Arrasate records two draws, one win and one loss throughout their latest disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the ché team is located in the nineteenth position of the table with 23 points and -1 in its goal differential, so that it is currently in the relegation zone. Instead, The rojillos are in 9th place with 33 points and -1 in terms of average goals and, therefore, in the middle zone of the classification.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Valencia and the health because of Day 25 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Saturday March 11 at 9:00 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through DAZN.