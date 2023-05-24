Municipality of Naples – Closure of gymnasiums B and C of the Soccavo multifunctional facility

8
We inform you that the closure of gymnasiums B and C, with related changing rooms below, of the Soccavo multipurpose facility following the flooding caused by the heavy rains of the last few days. We are awaiting an inspection by the Heritage Technical Service to verify what happened and we will reopen after ascertaining the existence of the safety conditions for the use of the systems.
