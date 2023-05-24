Home » Municipality of Naples – Closure of gymnasiums B and C of the Soccavo multifunctional facility
News

Municipality of Naples – Closure of gymnasiums B and C of the Soccavo multifunctional facility

by admin
Page content


We inform you that the closure of gymnasiums B and C, with related changing rooms below, of the Soccavo multipurpose facility following the flooding caused by the heavy rains of the last few days. We are awaiting an inspection by the Heritage Technical Service to verify what happened and we will reopen after ascertaining the existence of the safety conditions for the use of the systems.

See also  Dosquebradas prepares to receive the department's firefighters in the event of a possible eruption of the volcano

You may also like

“Las Palmas” beach looks impeccable again – Diario...

National Army and Navy received motorcycles from the...

“Initiatives to support the growth of small local...

They hold a bilateral meeting with a view...

Chirajara Bridge would be ready by October: Corficolombiana

South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project Flood Control...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

What is the progress of the road infrastructure...

Forum PA 2023: the Formez events of the...

INTN organizes event to remember World Metrology Day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy