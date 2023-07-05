Municipality of Naples – Collaboration agreement between the Municipality and the Moscati Foundation

A collaboration agreement to promote a culture of legality and anti-debt was signed today at Palazzo San Giacomo – by the Councilor for Social Policies Luca Fella Trapanese and by the Vice-President of the S. Giuseppe Moscati Foundation – Non-profit anti-usury solidarity fund Giuseppe Di Cintio.

The subscribing entities undertake to disseminate and develop the minimum financial culture necessary to avoid being dragged into the grip of over-indebtedness or resorting to illegal credit by making agreements that give rise to a profitable action to prevent and combat the phenomenon of usury.

Listening, comfort and assistance will be provided to those who do not have the financial and psychosocial means to overcome both toxicological and ludopathic addictions and action will be taken to prevent usury phenomena, including through the dissemination of informative material / video tutorials / training sessions for operators and beneficiaries.

Multiple means, therefore, identified to counter this crime susceptible to undermining the local economic fabric and ruining people, families and businesses.

“Poverty in Naples is a very pressing issue. There are many families who are unable to cope with daily needs. The deal we signed –explained theCouncilor Luca Fella Trapani– it can be used by those who decide to recover their debt situation and to let themselves be helped by the Moscati Foundation and by the Social Services of the Municipality. The help is not only of an economic nature: the Foundation involves the entire family nucleus in a process that allows them to become aware of the problem they are experiencing and to start a recovery.”

“Our goal is to prevent wear. We operate with funds allocated by the State and with donations and bequests. With these resources – underlined the Vice-President of the Foundation, Giuseppe Di Cintio– we provide the guarantee that banks can also grant loans to people who otherwise would not be able to access credit. The beneficiaries will have to repay the sum with an installment commensurate with their real possibilities. The agreement with the Municipality of Naples increases our ability to listen: the Social Services will be able to report cases of families in economic difficulty that they may have come to know of due to other problems.”

