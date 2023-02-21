At Palazzo San Giacomo a meeting was held promoted by theon the regeneration project of the former OPG financed with PNRR funds. The members of the reference community of the Common Good ex OPG – Je so crazy, representatives of the Network of Common Goods, of the Open Source School, of the Permanent Observatory on the common goods of the city of Naples and the director of the regional agency took part of the State Mario Parlagreco, together with the technicians of the Agency and the working group of the Department of Urban Planning.

The State Property Agency, within the framework of the collaboration agreement with the Municipality of Naples, collaborates in the initiative by providing the design resources necessary for the development of the final and executive project, downstream of the co-planning process developed by the communities in recent months with the support of the Open Source School. During the meeting, the results of the co-planning process were shared that the community of the former OPG, together with the network of Common Goods, created with the Open Source School, which oversaw – on behalf of the Municipality of Naples – the activity of listening and participatory elaboration of the new project of the former OPG. The State Property technicians reported on the first audit activities to be developed in view of the drafting of the definitive project, as defined by the State Property-Municipality agreement.

To define the common perspective for the coming months, during which the ideas developed in the co-design process will have to be translated into a technical project, it was agreed to adhere to some guiding principles that help guide the use of available resources, given that the total amount of these resources would not be sufficient to carry out a restructuring intervention that concerns the entire complex. These principles are: identify a priority area on which to intervene, ie that part of the former OPG already affected by activities promoted by the community of Commons; identify a further part of the complex that includes spaces identified, in the co-planning activity, to develop new activities deemed of particular relevance for the local communities they address; intervene on the accessibility of the complex and on the connections with the surrounding urban space; include in the intervention the monumental part of the complex (the church in particular); improve the energy performance of the complex, promoting the production of alternative energy; take care of the preparation of the site in view of the continuation – in the possible times and ways – of the activities that are currently carried out on the complex and favoring visits and public supervision along the duration of the works.

The meeting, which took place in a climate of positive confrontation, was particularly significant in defining a common path of collaboration and participatory management of the regeneration process of the former OPG. Furthermore, the creation of a permanent table with all the parties involved in the meeting of 9 February was identified as a way to continue the discussion on the subsequent project phases, together with the promotion of public moments of discussion.