for the recruitment of category C and D personnel to be classified among the personnel of the Municipality of Naples and the Metropolitan City of Naples and for the recruitment of 55 executives for the Municipality of Naples

Public competition, for exams, of 719 full-time and permanent staff of category C – various professional profiles – and of 43 full-time and temporary staff of category C for the Municipality of Naples and the Metropolitan City of Naples; of 378 full-time and permanent staff in category D – various professional profiles – and 199 full-time and fixed-term category D staff for the Municipality of Naples and the Metropolitan City of Naples and for the recruitment of 55 units of full-time and permanent managerial personnel for the Municipality of Naples.

22/02/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Appointment of English language expert members to integrate the Commissions, already nominated, for the AMM/D profile .

22/02/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Replacement of Commission Secretary profile Administrative Instructor (AMM/C) .

22/02/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Appointment of English language expert members to integrate the Commissions, already nominated, for the profile (POL/C) .

16/02/2023 – Competition for Executives – Appointment of expert members of the English language, IT and assessment of dimensions relating to individual skills, aptitudes and motivations, defined according to recognized methodologies and standards, to integrate the Commissions, already nominated, for the Administrative Area cod. (ADM/DIR) .

14/02/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Diary of convocation of the oral exam for the Profile of Administrative Management Instructor (AMM/D) – rectification .

14/02/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Schedule of the oral exam for the Administrative Instructor (AMM/C) and Local Police Officer (POL/C) profile .

14/02/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Subcommittee component replacement .

10/02/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Postponement of oral exam dates for the Teacher profile (SCOL/C) and publication of the new convocation diary .

09/02/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Local Police Agent Profile (POL/C) – Replacement of Commission President .

08/02/2023 – Competition for Managers – Postponement of the oral tests for the recruitment of 24 Managers of the Administrative Area (AMM/DIR) .

01/02/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Appointment of the Subcommittees for the Administrative Director Instructor Profile (AMM/D) .

01/02/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Local Police Agent Profile (POL/C) – Replacement of Commission President .

02/01/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Appointment of the Subcommittees for the Local Police Agent Profile (POL/C) and the Administrative Instructor Profile (AMM/C) .

01/02/2023 – Competition for Executives – Coded lists of candidates admitted and not admitted to the oral tests, for the recruitment of n. 24 Administrative Area Managers (AMM/DIR). Diary of the oral tests, with indication of the location, date and time of the performance .

31/01/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Replacement of Commission Member for the profiles of Economic and Financial Instructor (FIN/D) .

. 31/01/2023 – Competition for Executives – Appointment of expert members of the English language, information technology and assessment of dimensions relating to individual skills, aptitudes and motivations, defined according to recognized methodologies and standards, to integrate the Commissions, already nominated, for the Technical Area cod. (TEC/DIR)

26/01/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Appointment of English language expert members to integrate the Commissions, already nominated, for the POL/D and SCOL/D profiles .

26/01/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Appointment of English language expert members to integrate the Commissions, already nominated, for the profile Instructor Culture and Territory Promotion (CULT/C) .

26/01/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Coded list of candidates who have passed the written test, with indication of the relative score, for the Agronomist Management Instructor profile (AGR/D). Publication of the convocation diary of the oral exam for the Agronomist Management Instructor profile (AGR/D) .

23/01/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Appointment of English language expert members to integrate the Commissions, already nominated, for the FIN/D and TEC/D profiles .

23/01/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Amendment to Provision no. 14 dated 18/01/2023 for the appointment of English language expert members to supplement the Commissions, already appointed, for the COM/C and SCOL/C profiles. Appointment of English-speaking expert members to supplement the Commissions, already appointed, for the TEC/C and FIN/C profiles .

20/01/2023 – Competition for Executives – Acknowledgment of the work of the Judging Commission of the Public Competition, for qualifications and exams, for the recruitment of a total of 55 full-time and permanent management personnel – Approval of the final merit ranking cod . VIGDIR – Security and Surveillance Area Manager – Correction and integration of Provision no. 50 of 12/29/2022 .

18/01/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Appointment of English language expert members to integrate the Commissions, already nominated, for the INF/C, COM/C and SCOL/C profiles .

18/01/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Appointment of English language expert members to integrate the Commissions, already nominated, for the profiles CULT/D, INF/D, SOC/D, COM/D .

18/01/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Diary of convocation of the oral exam for the Profile of Local Police Instructor POL/D .

18/01/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Notice of call of the oral exam for the Accounting Instructor Profile FIN/C .

16/01/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Communication of new correction written test profile AGR/D .

13/01/2023 – Competition for Executives – Coded lists of candidates admitted and not admitted to the oral tests, for the recruitment of n. 24 Technical Area Managers (TEC/DIR). Oral exam calendar, with indication of venue, date and time of performance .

12/01/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Cancellation of the notice of convocation of the oral exam, published with Order of the Head of the Human Resources Area n. 58 of 12/30/2022 for the Agronomist Management Instructor profile (AGR/D) .

09/01/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Schedule of the oral exam for the profiles Instructor Directorate School (SCOL/D), Instructor Directorate Economics and Finance (FIN/D) and Social Worker (SOC/D) .

09/01/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Diary of convocation of the oral exam for the profiles Instructor Culture and Territory Promotion (CULT/C) and Teacher (SCOL/C) .

05/01/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Schedule of the oral exam for the profiles Instructor Directorate Technical (TEC/D) and Instructor Directorate Computer (INF/D) .

05/01/2023 – Competition Cat. C – Schedule of the oral exam for the profiles Technical Instructor (TEC/C) and Communication and/or Information Instructor (COM/C) .

03/01/2023 – Competition Cat. D – Diary of convocation of the oral exam for the profiles Cultural Director Instructor (CULT/D) and Director Communication and/or Information Instructor .

30/12/2022 – Competition Cat. D – Diary of convocation of the oral exam for the profiles Instructor Executive Agronomist (AGR/D) .

30/12/2022 – Competition Cat. C – Diary of convocation of the oral exam for the IT Instructor profile (INF/C). .

30/12/2022 – Competition Cat. D – List of candidates admitted to the oral exam .

30/12/2022 – Competition Cat. C – List of candidates admitted to the oral exam .

29/12/2022 – Competition for Executives – Acknowledgment of the work of the Judging Commission of the Public Competition, for qualifications and exams, for the recruitment of a total of 55 units of full-time and permanent executive staff – Approval of the final merit ranking cod . LEGDIR – Legal Area Manager .

29/12/2022 – Competition for Executives – Acknowledgment of the work of the Judging Commission of the Public Competition, for qualifications and exams, for the recruitment of a total of 55 units of full-time and permanent executive staff – Approval of the final merit ranking cod . INFDIR – IT Area Manager .

29/12/2022 – Competition for Executives – Acknowledgment of the work of the Judging Commission of the Public Competition, for qualifications and exams, for the recruitment of a total of 55 units of full-time and permanent executive staff – Approval of the final merit ranking cod . VIGDIR – Security and Surveillance Area Manager .

29/12/2022 – Competition for Executives – Acknowledgment of the work of the Judging Commission of the Public Competition, for qualifications and exams, for the recruitment of a total of 55 units of full-time and permanent executive staff – Approval of the final merit ranking cod . COMDIR – Communication Area Manager .

20/12/2022 – Competition for Executives – Coded list of candidates who took the oral test of the competition for the recruitment of n. 2 managers of the Legal Area (code LEG/DIR) with indication of the relative score .

16/12/2022 – Competition for Executives – Coded list of candidates who took the oral test of the competition for the recruitment of n. 2 managers of the Security and Surveillance Area (code VIG/DIR) with indication of the relative score .

12/15/2022 – Competition for Executives – Coded lists of candidates who took the oral test of the competition for the recruitment of n. 2 manager of the IT Area (code INF/DIR) and for the recruitment of n. 1 Communication Area manager (code COM/DIR) with indication of the relative score .

15/12/2022 – Competition Cat. D – Commission for Profiles of the School Executive Instructor (SCOL/D) – Replacement of Member .

14/12/2022 – Competition for Executives – Replacement of Technical Area Secretary (TEC/DIR) .

14/12/2022 – Competition cat. D – Replacement of Secretaries for Profiles of Agronomist Executive Instructor (AGR/D) and Communication and/or Information Executive Instructor (COM/D) .

12/12/2022 – Competition for Managers – The final diary of the oral exams has been published (VIG/DIR) .

07/12/2022 – Competition for Managers – Appointment of expert components in English, IT and assessment of dimensions relating to individual skills, aptitudes and motivations .

07/12/2022 – Competition Cat. D – Admission with reserve in compliance with the Decree issued by the Regional Administrative Court of Campania .

07/12/2022 – Competition Cat. C – Admission with reserve in compliance with the Decree issued by the Regional Administrative Court of Campania .

25/11/2022 – Competition Cat. D – The diary of the written tests has been published .

25/11/2022 – Competition Cat. C – The diary of the written tests has been published .

22/11/2022 – Competition for Executives – The lists of admitted and non-admitted candidates and the diary of the oral exams (LEG/DIR) have been published .

22/11/2022 – Competition for Executives – The lists of admitted and not admitted candidates and the diary of the oral exams (INF/DIR) have been published .

21/11/2022 – Competition for Executives – The lists of admitted and not admitted candidates and the diary of the oral exams (VIG/DIR and COM/DIR) have been published .

08/11/2022 – Competition Cat. D – The codified lists of candidates admitted to the written test have been published .