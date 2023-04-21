Municipality of Naples – Public notice for access to contributions from the fund intended for tenants of private accommodation, innocent defaulters. Over the counter procedure – year 2023.

12
We inform you that with executive provision n. 503 of 04.19.2023, the public notice was approved for access to the contributions referred to the fund intended for tenants of private accommodation, innocent defaulters, branch procedure – year 2023.
Applications to participate must be presented exclusively through the use of the IT platform made available by the Municipality of Naples, at the internet address https://bandisociali.comune.napoli.it starting from 3 May at 12.00.
Further information can be requested at the email address [email protected]
Applications to participate must be presented exclusively through the use of the IT platform made available by the Municipality of Naples, at the internet address https://bandisociali.comune.napoli.it starting from 3 May at 12.00.
Further information can be requested at the email address [email protected]
Expiration: 31/12/2023;
See also Bank of Japan new governor Ueda “Financial easing for 20 years, side effects, but continued appropriate”