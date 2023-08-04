Municipality of Naples – Secondary school book coupons

Page content

The Municipality of Naples guarantees the partially free distribution of textbooks to students in particular economic conditions, attending first and second level secondary schools located in the Municipality of Naples, through the use of book coupons in electronic format.

Dal 4 August and until 14:00 on September 18, 2023 it will be possible to present the application for access to the recognition of a contribution (in the form of a book coupon in electronic format) for the purchase of textbooks.

The benefit can be accessed by students enrolled in first and second degree secondary schools located in the city of Naples whose family nucleus has an ISEE equal to or less than €13,300.00. Therefore it is essential to be able to access the benefit to obtain theISEE certificate for the year 2023 referring to the family nucleus in which the student and the applicant are inserted and, in the foreseen cases, the non-cohabiting parent aggregated to the family nucleus.

The student residing in Naples but who attends a school located in another Municipality of the same Region, CANNOT submit the application to the Municipality of Naples but he will have to follow the procedure issued by the Municipality in which the school is located. Students residing in the Municipality of Naples, attending schools located outside the Campania region who do not ensure a similar benefit, may also submit a request based on the requirements and methods as per public notice.

Applications can only be submitted by applicant (exercising parental or parental authority over the student or, alternatively, legal representative or the student himself if of age) in possession of SPID or CIE or TS-CNS online only

through the link on this page. At the end of the procedure and after verifying that each application submitted is listed in the “Applications submitted” section, an identification number will be assigned to be kept as proof of receipt and for any subsequent fulfillment, including consultation of the lists of admitted and non-admitted allowed.

At the end of the procedure for completing the online form, the program processes a receipt which contains an identification number and summarizes all the data entered. The receipt will also be sent to the e-mail address entered during the compilation phase.

Until 14:00 on 18 September 2023, by re-entering via SPID or CIE or TS-CNS it will be possible to cancel or make changes or additions to the application. In the event of changes made, for each application presented, the last modified and sent application will be valid.

PLEASE NOTE: In the event of changes made in the subsections “Personal data” and “ISEE data with applicant and student and any non-cohabiting parent aggregated to the nucleus” of the “Your data” section, to validate these changes in order to receive emails with an appropriately modified application it is necessary to modify each of the applications presented in the “Applications submitted” section by carrying out the following operations for each application: – click on the “Modify” button of the application; – scroll through the question and flag the wording in the “School” box “I declare under my responsibility that the information on the school is truthful and I am aware of the responsibilities and criminal and civil consequences in the event of false declarations, pursuant to art. 75 and 76 of Presidential Decree 145/2000 and subsequent amendments.”; – click again on the “Modify” button. After the deadline of 18/09/2023 it will no longer be possible to modify the data entered or submit new applications, but access will allow you to view the processing status in “Applications submitted”.

PLEASE NOTE: no official corrections will be made at the request of the applicants for errors in completing the application during the procedure and until the end of the investigation. In the event of errors in completing the application which lead to the exclusion of recognition of the book coupon, an appeal can be filed within the terms that will be indicated after the conclusion of the phase of the checks carried out on the declarations made.

The municipal offices, after carrying out checks on the declarations issued by the applicants, will draw up a list of those admitted and a list of those excluded. The lists, in anonymous format containing only the application number, will be published on the website of the Municipality of Naples and sent to the schools to which the students belong.

For admitted students, a book coupon will be issued in electronic format which will be identified by the PIN code which can be downloaded/printed by accessing the platform again with SPID or CIE or TS-CNS in the “Submitted applications” section.

ATTENTION: the sending of the P is NOT foreseenIN via mail.



Please note that the PIN code can be used at all accredited bookshops by and no later than the peremptory deadline of 30 December 2023.

It is recommended that you carefully read the Notice below and the regulation available at the link on the page for submitting the application.

Application submission deadline: hours 2:00 p.m. September 18, 2023.

