Municipality of Naples – The 2023-2024 schedule was presented at the RAI headquarters in Naples

Rai presented the program schedule for the autumn/winter 2023-2024 with an event held in the Auditorium of the RAI production center in Naples.

In opening the institutional greetings of
Mayor Gaetano Manfredi. “Is the first time -underlined the Mayor- that the Rai schedule is presented here in Naples.
It is an important recognition for the city and, above all, for the role of the Naples Production Center, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its foundation.
We will support the decision to invest in this reality and we will enhance the synergy with the Mostra d’Oltremare which will allow ongoing productions to be continued and future ones planned in Naples to be carried out, without relocating during the auditorium renovation works.
In Rai of Naples there is a great patrimony of workers, of ideas, of programs to be realised. In the great cultural development project of the city that our Administration is carrying out, Rai has an important place“.

