(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 20 – Confirmation of the first-instance sentence issued by the juvenile court, i.e. the sentence of 16 years and four months, for the young man accused of the murder of his friend Chiara Gualzetti, murdered at the age of 15, on 27 June 2021 in Monteveglio (Bologna). This was decided by the third criminal section of the Bolognese Court of Appeal.



Present in the courtroom behind closed doors the defendant, who turns 18 today, with his defender, the lawyer Tanja Fonzari and his mother. The young man answers for homicide aggravated by premeditation, futile reasons and minor age of the victim as well as the carrying of the knife with which Chiara was struck, before the friend also inflicted with kicks and fists. Then the boy left, leaving the body abandoned on the edge of a wood, in the park of the Monteveglio abbey. The body was found after a day of searching and the boy, stopped a few hours later, confessed, saying he acted driven by a demon.



The Attorney General with the prosecutor Massimiliano Rossi, had requested confirmation of the sentence of the juvenile court gup. Before deciding, in the last hearing, the panel of judges had heard the psychiatric experts in charge of analyzing the young killer’s ability to understand and want. (HANDLE).

