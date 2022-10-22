Home News Murder in Chivasso, Giuseppina Arena’s funeral will be held on Monday 24th
Chivasso. The funeral of Giuseppina Arena, the 52-year-old woman from Chivasso killed with three gunshots on 12 October, on her birthday, will take place on Monday at 3 pm in Montanaro. At the moment the investigations by the Ivrea Public Prosecutor’s Office are underway, but there are still no investigators. The police are investigating the companions and the acquaintances of the woman to find the killer. In the meantime, some of her cats are still being sought, while the two dogs, which her brother was unable to adopt, are currently owned by the Municipality of Chivasso.

