



The conductor of “Fuori dal Coro” Mario Giordano is worried. The leader of the Brothers of Italy, by accepting the task conferred on her by the Head of State Sergio Mattarella to form the government, became the first female prime minister of the Italian Republic. Her executive who was sworn in today in the Quirinale is made up of 24 ministers, the deputy premieres are the national coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, and the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini. The first, having overcome the turmoil linked to the statements by Silvio Berlusconi, is also Minister of Foreign Affairs while the Captain goes to sustainable infrastructure and mobility. Undersecretary to the presidency instead Alfredo Mantovano. As assured from the first moment following the elections of last September 25, Meloni wasted no time. You accepted the post without reservation, immediately taking with you to the Colle that list of ministers painstakingly set up during the tight negotiations with the allies that have taken place in recent weeks.

But in the government team there is a name that worries the Mediaset host not a little and in a post published on the Twitter page of “Fuori dal Coro”, Giordano clearly says that he has doubts about the new Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci who happens to highly criticized Roberto Speranza. Because? He must prove that he is different: via the vaccination obligation and suspensions. And Giordano explains it in his clip: “We still know little about the new minister Orazio Schillaci, because luckily he hasn’t appeared on TV in these two and a half years, not like Pregliasco and Bassetti, and this is good. we know there is one thing that worries us a little “. And he specifies: “In the meantime, he was nominated by Roberto Speranza in the technical commission of the Higher Institute of Health which accompanied all the phases and decisions on the pandemic. And we know that he was in favor of the green pass which he considered an indispensable tool. “.

The hope therefore is that of not having another Hope, at the Ministry of Health. And then the urgent requests: “We ask the new minister: no restrictions for the unvaccinated, the exclusion of unvaccinated doctors in hospitals, of staff in the RSA. It no longer makes sense. It is enough to keep them asymptomatic at home”.







