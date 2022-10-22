Original title: He Xining 26 points, Sullinger 16 points and 12 boards, Shenzhen sends Ningbo to a 6-game losing streak

On October 22, Beijing time, Shenzhen faced Ningbo. After four quarters, Shenzhen defeated Ningbo 122-81, giving the opponent a 6-game losing streak.

At the beginning of the game, Ningbo went directly to foreign aid in double figures, but He Xining of the Shenzhen team scored 15 points from 100% shooting in the first quarter, and Shenzhen took a double-digit lead. In the second quarter, Ningbo played 8-1, but Shenzhen blossomed more and Shenzhen led Ningbo 58-44 at halftime.

There was no suspense in the second half of the game. Shenzhen widened the difference to 30 points, and the game entered garbage time. In the end, Shenzhen defeated Ningbo 122-81, giving the opponent a 6-game losing streak.

data:

Ningbo: Li Yuanyu 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, Todorovich 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals, Zhao Junfeng 5 points, Trotter 6 points and 2 steals, Taylor 10 points and 4 assists, Li Bairun 11 points and 2 rebounds, Xu Yuzhuo 7 points, Zhang Biao scored 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, and Wang Xu scored 6 points and 3 assists.

Shenzhen: He Xining scored 26 points, 4 assists and 2 steals, Salinger scored 16 points, 12 rebounds and 2 steals, Booker scored 14 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, Shen Zijie scored 4 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Lu Yiwen scored 15 points, Rong Zifeng scored 7 points and 6 assists, Zhou Peng 5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Sun Haoqin 6 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Lu Pengyu 11 points and 2 assists, Zhao Yiming 6 points and 4 rebounds, Li Jinglong 8 points.

