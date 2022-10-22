New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Not long ago, Redmi officially announced the upcoming news of its new Note12 series. But at present, Redmi has only announced that the new phone will be released this month, without specifying a more specific time. At the same time, the official also started the warm-up work of the Note12 series. On October 20, Redmi officially reviewed the image development process of previous generations of Note series mobile phones, perhaps suggesting that some models of the Note12 series will be equipped with 200 million pixel sensors, which has raised the interest of many netizens.

Redmi phone

Recently, Mobile China noticed that Redmi officially warmed up again, and said: “If you oppose it, you can change it. To change, you must be the ultimate. From shouting the elimination of “10W charging”, Note has made up his mind. Just 3 In 2018, the popularization of mid-range devices from 18W to 120W has been achieved! The charging time has been shortened little by little, but the dream has grown step by step. Note 12, this time, the technical dream is even bigger.”

Redmi Note 12 series may support 210W charging

The official warm-up picture lists the four generations of Note phones before the Note12 series. They are charging step by step. Finally, on the Note11 Pro+, a 120W fairy second charging can be achieved. On the new Note12 series, Redmi may bring a 210W super fast charge, because the relevant network access information has already disclosed this, which may also be the highest charging power in the current mobile phone market.



