Enhancing cultural confidence and striding forward to the future in Xiaoshan District, the 20th National Congress of the Party

The source of the dredging is long, and the deep-rooted is luxuriant. Cultural self-confidence is the most basic, deepest and most lasting force in the development of a country or a nation. Focusing on the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the cadres and the masses in our district expressed that they will draw strong energy, give full play to the role of cultural casting and cultural empowerment, strive to improve the urban cultural soft power and the cultural welfare level of the people, and further promote the prosperity and development of cultural undertakings.

Draw a picture of the spirit of common prosperity

Morality nourishes the heart, and culture transforms people. Xiaoshan is not only rich in economy, but also rich in humanities. The prosperity of culture is also changing the spiritual outlook in a silent way, allowing us to face the world and the future more confidently.

“Xiaoshan, which is striving for the new journey of ‘two first’, not only needs a high-quality development model that is more dynamic, innovative and competitive, but also needs to inject culture, a more basic, deeper and more lasting driving force.” Vice Chairman of the District Federation of Social Sciences and Technology Fu Haojun believes that to draw a picture of the spirit of common prosperity, we need to be guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, to better sway the pen of culture and take forward steps.

In the past, when Lu You visited Yupu, he left a famous verse of “Yupu is rare in the world“. More than 400 literati and writers have left nearly a thousand poems and songs for Yiqiao Yupu, which makes Yiqiao an important source of the Tang Poetry Road in eastern Zhejiang and an organic part of the Grand Canal Poetry Road Cultural Belt. Today, Yiqiao takes the history of poetry and poetry as its pen, and deeply cultivates the profound roots of Yupu cultural heritage. The former ancient port ferry has transformed into a poetic town in the south of the Yangtze River, blooming with brilliance.

As the hometown of Chinese poetry, Yiqiao has a rich cultural heritage, and a cultural industry with local characteristics has taken root in this hot land. In recent years, cultural and sports activities such as the Yupu Cultural Festival and the Ethnic Minority Fun Games have blossomed and become the characteristic business card of Yiqiao. “The protection, inheritance and promotion of history and culture have nurtured the unique humanistic temperament of Yiqiao people in the new era.” Mo Qinheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of Yiqiao Town, said that in the new era and new journey, Yiqiao will vigorously carry forward and inherit the excellent traditional Chinese culture. , to further strengthen cultural self-confidence, continue to develop and innovate, and deeply promote the three major actions of “Yiqi, Upgrading”, “Rise and Beauty”, and “Yizhi and Future”, in order to strive to build “a new city with mountains and rivers, a new highland of innovation and wisdom, and a new meaning in Yupu.” Bridge” provides strong ideological assurance and strong spiritual strength.

Be a good cultural messenger in the new era

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has new hope and new requirements for the literary and art circles to enhance cultural self-confidence and face the future development. The general secretary’s words are kind and warm, and every word is encouraging us to forge ahead.” Tan Fenfen, a mass cultural worker and president of the District Square Fitness Dance Association, felt the excitement. She said that mass culture must be down-to-earth, taste, and style. Cultural workers must exert strength in having muscles, bones, morality, and warmth, and always breathe with the times and share destiny with the people, so as to be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, Touching people’s hearts, and constantly dedicating good works to the times and the people. At the same time, it is necessary to actively be a cultural messenger in the new era, enhance the strength of Chinese culture communication, and use professional advantages to bring more excellent works to the stage.

“The report is inspiring. As an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, I will further study and understand the spiritual essence, strengthen my ideals and beliefs, give full play to my professional expertise, and do a good job of cultural work down-to-earth.” District People’s Congress Representative, Lihua Lace Beads Wang Lihua, director of the Embroidery Culture Research Institute, said that in the new journey, he will further do a good job in the publicity of intangible cultural heritage, strive to complete the tasks assigned by the party, and dedicate his modest efforts to building a beautiful Xiaoshan and beautiful countryside. .

“As a new generation inheritor, I have the confidence and responsibility to move forward bravely in the direction indicated by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.” Wang Chengchun of Wang Village, Shanli, Suoqian Town, is an inheritor of traditional culture. He said that he will continue to work hard to carry forward the excellent traditional culture, combine modern industrial technology with traditional craftsmanship, create new craftsmanship in the new era, and work hard to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.