‘Beijing-linked hackers hack US ambassador’s email’ – Last hour

Beijing-linked hackers gained access to the email account of US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns. The Wall Street Journal reports it citing some sources, according to which the hacker attack would have compromised the emails of hundreds of people from the US government. Among these also that of Daniel Kritenbrik, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia.





From accessing Burns’ and Kritenbrik’s email accounts, hackers could obtain classified information about recent visits by administration officials to China as well as internal conversations about US policies toward Beijing.

