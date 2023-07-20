Home » ‘Beijing-linked hackers hack US ambassador’s email’ – Last hour
World

‘Beijing-linked hackers hack US ambassador’s email’ – Last hour

by admin
‘Beijing-linked hackers hack US ambassador’s email’ – Last hour

Beijing-linked hackers gained access to the email account of US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns. The Wall Street Journal reports it citing some sources, according to which the hacker attack would have compromised the emails of hundreds of people from the US government. Among these also that of Daniel Kritenbrik, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia.


From accessing Burns’ and Kritenbrik’s email accounts, hackers could obtain classified information about recent visits by administration officials to China as well as internal conversations about US policies toward Beijing.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Fearing that Honduras will follow the pace of Nicaragua and establish diplomatic relations with China, the United States has decided to provide "large" economic assistance

You may also like

Udinese Market – Official: Gasparini is a new...

Bandai Namco shows us the Italian wrestler Claudio...

Guinea suspends its participation in the OMVS: an...

The Insufficient Salary in Cuba: A Young Deputy...

Arrasate Blues 2023 – breaking latest news in...

Yes, Israel is a racist state – breaking...

Jana Todorović sings next to the fan |...

She calls him at a friend’s house during...

An oil spill pollutes the waters of a...

Antony Blinken to Visit Tonga, New Zealand, and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy