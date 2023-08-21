Murder in Venice, will the adventures of Hercule Poirot continue? Here’s what producer James Prichard said

After Murder in Venice, the third film adaptation of the Hercule Poirot saga, will we be able to see the mustachioed detective again? Here’s what producer James Prichard answered!

The successful film adaptations of Agatha Christie’s novels starring Hercule Poirotinterpreted by Kenneth Branaghthey could have returned to the cinema even with a fourth chapter, later Murder in Venice? This question was answered by the manufacturer James Prichard.

The yellows of Agatha Christie are among the most read in the world and the figure of the famous detective Hercule Poirot has been repeatedly brought to the small and big screen on various occasions. After Albert Finney, Peter Ustinov and David Suchet, he fell to Kenneth Branagh give life to the mustachioed character created by the writer in three films: Murder on the Orient Express, Murder on the Nile and Murder in Veniceexpected in cinemas starting September 14, 2023.

In this latest adventure, set after World War II, Poirot will be involved in a thorny affair that starts from a séance. Immersed in a macabre atmosphere and in which the supernatural is a key element for solving the case (and it was the same James Prichard to explain why), the film is the adaptation of the novel The massacre of the innocents of 1969, but compared to the original work, it was decided to set the story in Venice, rather than in post-war London.

Interviewed by Total Philm, Prichard revealed that there are still many possibilities of see Branagh’s Poirot return for more adventuresbut everything will depend on the lead actor and the involvement of screenwriter Michael Green:

“If Ken wants to make more (films ed), and Michael wants to write more, we will certainly produce many more. There is still so much material to exploit, therefore, we are certainly not short of inspiration”

Since the character of Poirot appears in 33 novels and 51 short stories (becoming the longest-running detective in literature next to Sherlock Holmes), it is clear that the film franchise will have different material to draw on if it is decided to continue with the story of the cases of the mustachioed investigator.

