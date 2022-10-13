Treviso prosecutor Marco Martani intervened on the Fiera crime, committed at the height of a brawl between twenty people. “It is very early to reconstruct the dynamics and motive of the clash, even if the first police investigations determined that the victim’s son owed a member of the other group. It is essential that what happened remains an isolated fact and not endemic to the Treviso area. My applause goes to the police who arrested the two alleged perpetrators in a very short time “(video Filippi)

