A former colleague of Francesco De Felice, the 56-year-old soldier killed by his 24-year-old son in Vittorio Veneto, tells of a quiet family. “We had known Francesco De Felice since he arrived in the city, he was a good person. We shared a passion for cycling and now we were both retired”. (Video Bortolotto)
01:02
