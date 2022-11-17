Home News Murder of Vittorio Veneto, a former colleague of the father killed by his son: “It was a beautiful family”
by admin
A former colleague of Francesco De Felice, the 56-year-old soldier killed by his 24-year-old son in Vittorio Veneto, tells of a quiet family. “We had known Francesco De Felice since he arrived in the city, he was a good person. We shared a passion for cycling and now we were both retired”. (Video Bortolotto)

01:02

