A Giorgia Meloniat the end of the G20 summit in Bali a comment is asked on the case of Marcello Gemmato. An out of place question to which the Prime Minister answers trenchantly: “As for Gemmato, you will forgive me if I took care of something else in these days, and I have not had the opportunity either to deepen the story, or to speak with Gemmato, whose position on the subject of vaccines I know very well “.

And again Meloni explained: “It’s a vaccinated gentleman, I think he said something to clarify his position. But if you’ll do me the courtesy of getting me to Italy to take care of this, why I didn’t come to Bali to take care of Gemmato“, she concluded by silencing those who asked her if she believes that the Undersecretary of Health should resign after the sentence on vaccines.

Meanwhile, Gemmato himself explains to Tg4: “I would be an atypical novax because I am vaccinated and I am the one who for the Brothers of Italy presented a vaccination plan together with Prime Minister Meloni when Arcuri described the vaccination centers with daisies and I am a convinced proponent of non-mandatory vaccinations “, said the Undersecretary of Health in referring to his words on vaccines. “In a tranchant way – he added – there are many things that didn’t go well during Covid and instead of talking about all this, in an ideological way we continue to talk about vaccines which, according to the percentages, worked because more than 90% of Italians have been vaccinated”.