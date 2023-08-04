Home » Murdered at the Verdi Cevallos Balda hospital had a false identity and nationality
Murdered at the Verdi Cevallos Balda hospital had a false identity and nationality

The man who was shot to death inside the Verdi Cevallos Balda hospital in Portoviejo had deceived the authorities.

In the first instance it was indicated that his name was jonayker lopezwho was 21 years old and who was a Venezuelan national.

It turns out that after the first investigations into the event, the Police discovered that it was an Ecuadorian.

His real name is Elvis Murillo and he was born in Ecuador. According to the Police, Murillo had pending accounts with justice.

Due to this situation, he had hidden his true identity and even his nationality.

Murillo was facing a crime of evasion, as detailed by the armed institution.

Supposedly Murillo had suffered an armed attack in the citadel San Alejo, Portoviejobut later it emerged that the attack would have been in Manta.

After that, a woman took him to a private clinic, but then they transferred him to the Portoviejo hospital.

In said health home he was recovering satisfactorily since he had been shot in the back.

This event occurred on July 28, it was reported.

Since then, Murillo had shown an improvement in his health, which is why he was already recovering.

On the morning of Thursday, August 3, two hitmen They entered posing as patients into the Verdi Cevallos hospital.

There they reached the bed where Murillo was and fired several shots at him.

There is still no information on the hitmen, who managed to circumvent three security filters to commit the crime.

