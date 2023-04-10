8
(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 10 – The Argentine Francisco Cerundolo eliminated the No. 11 in the world, the British Cameron Norrie, in the first round of the tournament on clay in Monte Carlo: 6-3, 6-4 the final score.
Next also Benjamin Bonzi, n. 48, who dominated Spain’s Bernabe Zapata (41st) 6-1, 7-5. In the next round, the 26-year-old Frenchman will face title holder Stefanos Tsitsipas (n.3). (HANDLE).
