(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 10 – The Argentine Francisco Cerundolo eliminated the No. 11 in the world, the British Cameron Norrie, in the first round of the tournament on clay in Monte Carlo: 6-3, 6-4 the final score.



Next also Benjamin Bonzi, n. 48, who dominated Spain’s Bernabe Zapata (41st) 6-1, 7-5. In the next round, the 26-year-old Frenchman will face title holder Stefanos Tsitsipas (n.3). (HANDLE).

