An aftermath threatens England linesman Constantine Hatzidakis for a scene during the break in Sunday’s Premier League smash between Liverpool and leaders Arsenal at Anfield.

IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts



After referee Paul Tierney’s half-time whistle blew, the 38-year-old got into an argument with Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson on the field. The Scot got very close to Hatzidakis and he elbowed space between himself and the player. The responsible referee organization has already announced an investigation and announced that Hatzidakis will no longer be used until the case is closed.

“It was a spectacular game”

The game between the Reds, who had been so disappointing in the Premier League, and the leaders from North London offered everything that characterizes a top game. Great goals, fast-paced football, a missed penalty by Mohamed Salah and great chances missed in injury time. “It was a spectacular game,” enthused Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp.

His team showed a strong reaction against guests who had been superior for a long time after the 0:2. Salah (42nd minute) and Robert Firmino (87th) provided the deserved equalizer. But there was a lot more possible: Salah missed from the penalty spot when the score was 1-2. In addition, the Liverpool failed again and again because of the outstanding “Gunners” goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball