Here’s what Serbs think about tattoos!

Tattooing and tattoos trace their origins back to ancient times. It is not at all strange that slaves from Africa used to be “branded”, but so were prisoners. Also, almost everyone who served in the army in the “JNA” has this sign and the year of the start and the place of serving the term.

Tattoos have remained to this day, but in much more modern forms. The technique has advanced, and you can see colorful and beautifully shaded tattoos. And while some admire this way of beautifying the skin, others consider it a desecration of the body. Opinions are certainly divided, and here is what Serbs think about tattoos. One girl shared her daily thought on her Twitter profile:

“Nothing more disgusting than a tattoo on a man. Serious men don’t draw attention to themselves like that. Only ‘alpha’ peasants do that. There’s no reason for you to sneer at this like you otherwise get fired up like chimpanzees,” she wrote, after which they left users posted and shared their opinions on this topic.

A good majority agreed with her opinion, and some added that tattoos are not suitable for women either, especially visible and large ones.

“I find it even uglier when a woman tattoos her breasts and thighs, I don’t understand this desecration of the female body…” read one comment. Also, there were those who were neutral and believed that tattooing is a personal choice.

“Everyone has the right to their choice and taste, although the guys I hang out with are few with tattoos, and if they do have them, they mostly got them done after high school”, “It’s a matter of taste. Some like tattoos, some don’t. Me right away refuse, I don’t know what kind of man he is,” were just some of the comments.

They believed that one moment of inspiration marks a person for the rest of his life, and that tattooing has lost its meaning today.

What do you think?

Are tattoos attractive to you? Not! They defile the body… 72%

(18)

That. They look powerful! 28%

(7)

