Mürsel Gülen’s nephew died in the accident – Political News

by admin
Yavuzselim Ülkü Hearths ex-presidents Mursel Gulen‘s nephew died in the accident

The following statements were included in the post of MHP Bursa;

My hand, the nephew of Mürsel Gülen, one of the former presidents of Yavuzselim ideal hearths, passed away as a result of an accident.
His Funeral Tomorrow After the Noon Prayer Yavuzselim Aziziye Central Mosque will be removed from
May God have mercy on the deceased, we wish our condolences to his family and loved ones.

