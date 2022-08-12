Listen to the audio version of the article

From the extraordinary opening on August 15th of Gam (Civic Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art) and Mao (Museum of Oriental Art) in Turin, with special admission to the collections at 1 euro, to the partnership between Italo and the Vatican Museums, with the opportunity of a discount dedicated to all travelers. Without forgetting the free admissions, resumed in April, after the end of the state of emergency, every first Sunday of the month, to visit museums, archaeological parks and places of state culture. There is a rich map of summer discounts to visit the main Italian galleries

In Turin museums open for mid-August with a special ticket



For those who spend the day of August in the city, the Fondazione Torino Musei proposes the extraordinary opening of Gam and Mao, the special admission of 1 euro to the collections and, adding 1 euro, to the exhibitions of Gam, Mao and Palazzo Madama, with the exception of World Press Photo 2022 which will be accessible at a reduced price. Monday 15 August Gam, Mao and Palazzo Madama will be open from 10 to 18.

Boom Uffizi and Colosseum with free Sunday in August



Also worthy of mention is the boom of over 24,000 people in the Uffizi Galleries, more than 23,000 in the Colosseum, more than 18,000 in Pompeii on Sunday 7 August in state museums (the complete list of the institutions involved is on the ministry’s website: culture. gov.it/domenicalmuseo). “After the long interlude of the pandemic, the queues in museums and archaeological parks are finally back”, commented the minister of culture Dario Franceschini, according to whom the turnout data “are significant and confirm that many state museums have finally returned to pre-Covid numbers “. The next free Sunday at the museums will be September 4th.

Italo, discounted rates at the Vatican museums



It should also be noted that Italo has entered into a partnership with the Vatican Museums, thus giving all its travelers and employees the opportunity to visit them with a dedicated discount. Once the train ticket has been purchased, it will be possible to take advantage of the discount immediately, by going directly to the ticket offices of the Vatican Museums.

Mid-August, extraordinary opening of Italian museums and sites



Not only. The August bank holiday will be dedicated to art and culture with most of the museums and archaeological parks of the Ministry of Culture, led by Minister Dario Franceschini, which will observe the extraordinary opening on Monday 15 August. They range from the Certosa di Trisulti to Collepardo, just returned to the public, to the Riace Bronzes, the fiftieth anniversary of which is found in the waters of the Ionian Sea, at the National Museum of Reggio Calabria. Over 220 sites registered so far in the calendar of openings, constantly updated, available at https://cultura.gov.it/ferragostoalmuseo2022. And again: the Colosseum, the Palatine Hill, Pompeii with its recent finds, the renewed National Gallery of Umbria at the National Gallery of the Marche with its six new rooms, Palazzo Farnese in Caprarola.