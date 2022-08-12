The review of Microsoft’s acquisition of Blizzard continues, and more information is now breaking out. In a review document, Microsoft alleges that Sony pays developers “blocking rights” to prevent more games from making it to Xbox Game Pass or other related competing subscription services.

The document comes from a review document (web link) submitted by Microsoft to the antitrust agency, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), in order to prove that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not suspected of being a monopoly and is reasonable.

Based on Sony’s recent announcement to CADE that the “Call of Duty” series is extremely popular, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is very likely to affect players switching from PlayStation to Xbox.

In a 26-page document, most of Microsoft’s “Call of Duty” does not affect monopolistic competition. Among them, Microsoft emphasized that based on Sony’s long-standing leadership in the game industry and digital game platform, Sony’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard may cause exclusivity to be inconsistent.

Microsoft further believes that Sony’s denial comes from fear of innovative business models; Sony believes that Microsoft’s continued expansion of Xbox Game Pass capabilities to provide players with low-cost, high-quality content will threaten Sony’s leadership through platform hardware.

Also because Sony wants to suppress the growth of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft claims that Sony pays developers “blocking rights” to prevent games from being released on competing platforms including Xbox Game Pass for any subscription service.

Before the transaction is completed, Microsoft and Sony will have several exchanges of fire in the air; what do you think of Microsoft’s revelations this time? vote

Source of the first image:E3 EXPO Official Flickr Account