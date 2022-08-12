Home Health Microsoft accuses Sony of paying ‘blocking fees’ to keep games off Xbox Game Pass | 4Gamers
Health

Microsoft accuses Sony of paying ‘blocking fees’ to keep games off Xbox Game Pass | 4Gamers

by admin
Microsoft accuses Sony of paying ‘blocking fees’ to keep games off Xbox Game Pass | 4Gamers

The review of Microsoft’s acquisition of Blizzard continues, and more information is now breaking out. In a review document, Microsoft alleges that Sony pays developers “blocking rights” to prevent more games from making it to Xbox Game Pass or other related competing subscription services.

The document comes from a review document (web link) submitted by Microsoft to the antitrust agency, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), in order to prove that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not suspected of being a monopoly and is reasonable.

Based on Sony’s recent announcement to CADE that the “Call of Duty” series is extremely popular, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is very likely to affect players switching from PlayStation to Xbox.

In a 26-page document, most of Microsoft’s “Call of Duty” does not affect monopolistic competition. Among them, Microsoft emphasized that based on Sony’s long-standing leadership in the game industry and digital game platform, Sony’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard may cause exclusivity to be inconsistent.

Microsoft further believes that Sony’s denial comes from fear of innovative business models; Sony believes that Microsoft’s continued expansion of Xbox Game Pass capabilities to provide players with low-cost, high-quality content will threaten Sony’s leadership through platform hardware.

Also because Sony wants to suppress the growth of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft claims that Sony pays developers “blocking rights” to prevent games from being released on competing platforms including Xbox Game Pass for any subscription service.

Before the transaction is completed, Microsoft and Sony will have several exchanges of fire in the air; what do you think of Microsoft’s revelations this time? vote

See also  Who is Arion, the sixteen year old who hacked Microsoft, Vodafone and Nvidia

Source of the first image:E3 EXPO Official Flickr Account

You may also like

The classic game “Bomberman” is “exploding” in Apple...

The ten commandments for approaching the crypto world

The ten commandments for approaching the crypto world

Steam “Apex Heroes” has broken 510,000 players, reaching...

Nostalgic arcade adventure game Laundromat → Super cool...

Netflix also offers video games, but no one...

AMD Zen series processors are affected by SQUIP...

The youngest planet in the galaxy, scientists may...

croissant withdrawn due to undeclared allergen

Choi (Samsung): “In the second half of 2022...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy