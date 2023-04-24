Musician Grimes Willing to “Split 50% of Royalties” Over AI-Generated Music By CoinTelegraph

The rapid rise of AI-generated art has shaken up industry professionals. While many have pointed out the copyright infringement issues surrounding AI-generated art, not all artists are against merging AI with their intellectual property.
According to a tweet from Canadian musician and producer Grimes, she says she will treat AI creators who use her voice the same way as other artists she collaborates with. Grimes wrote that he will “split 50% royalties on any successful AI-generated song” and that you use your voice.
I will split 50% of the royalties on any AI-generated song that uses my voice. The same deal I would have with any artist I collaborate with. Feel free to use my voice without any penalty. I don’t have a label and I have no legal obligations.
