Home » Musk Announces: Twitter Limits Readable Tweets Per Day
News

Musk Announces: Twitter Limits Readable Tweets Per Day

by admin
Musk Announces: Twitter Limits Readable Tweets Per Day

If you try to use Twitter, you may either get the error message “Something went wrong. Try reloading” or “Sorry, you’ve reached your access limit. Please wait a moment and try again.” The reason is temporary reading restrictions that the company has now introduced.

With the measure, the social media network also wants to take action against an “extreme extent” of data collection, Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Saturday on the platform. This is temporary and necessary to counteract the “extreme extent of data skimming and system manipulation,” Musk said. He didn’t explain what he meant by that.

Musk announces these restrictions

In the future, users should only be able to read a limited number of articles:

Verified users should be allowed to read 6,000 tweets per day in the future. Unverified users are therefore only allowed to read 600 tweets per day. And newly registered unverified users can only read 300 tweets per day.

Verified users pay a monthly amount for the verification tick. There is no real verification, only a telephone number is confirmed. Unverified users pay nothing.

See also  Milyang Hankook Carbon, all evolutions, even residual fire… Only 17 hours after the fire occurred, "no loss of life"

You may also like

The oldest prehistoric wind instruments of the Levant

Meteorological radars are modernized to strengthen the early...

LIVE: Red Bull Batalla Colombia 2023 National Final

At least 52 dead in road accident in...

Follower bit Monkey Zabaleta in full presentation

Glider made an emergency landing in Maisfeld in...

The great LGTBI+ demonstration in Madrid cries out...

Did the drug fentanyl arrive in Cali?

Michael Schulte and Marquess today at the NDR...

Long Wait Times for American Visa Appointments in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy