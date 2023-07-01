Musk Announces: Twitter Limits Readable Tweets Per Day

If you try to use Twitter, you may either get the error message “Something went wrong. Try reloading” or “Sorry, you’ve reached your access limit. Please wait a moment and try again.” The reason is temporary reading restrictions that the company has now introduced.

With the measure, the social media network also wants to take action against an “extreme extent” of data collection, Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Saturday on the platform. This is temporary and necessary to counteract the “extreme extent of data skimming and system manipulation,” Musk said. He didn’t explain what he meant by that.

Musk announces these restrictions

In the future, users should only be able to read a limited number of articles:

Verified users should be allowed to read 6,000 tweets per day in the future. Unverified users are therefore only allowed to read 600 tweets per day. And newly registered unverified users can only read 300 tweets per day.

Verified users pay a monthly amount for the verification tick. There is no real verification, only a telephone number is confirmed. Unverified users pay nothing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

