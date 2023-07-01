Leaked Design and Details: Third-Party Mobile Case Hints at Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra Features and Launch Date

Title: Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra Third-Party Mobile Phone Case to be Launched Soon, Blogger Reveals

A popular digital blogger called @数码问话站 has revealed that a third-party mobile phone case affiliated with the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra will soon be hitting the market. The blogger expressed their excitement, claiming that the case is remarkably similar to a design draft they shared just a month ago. According to the blogger, the mobile phone case features a glass back cover and stitched embossed plain leather, providing a pleasant tactile experience.

In May of this year, the same blogger shared a design schematic diagram of the Redmi K60 Ultra. The image showcased a rectangular lens module on the rear panel, comprising two larger lenses, a smaller lens, and a flash. Additionally, the phone’s front screen boasts a narrow-frame centered punch screen.

Keen-eyed netizens have noticed a distinctive opening in the power button area of the device’s body. This opening has resulted in a variety of speculations among internet users. Some suspect that the Redmi K60 Ultra will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while others express doubt, pointing out that the corresponding mobile phone case is made of PP (polypropylene).

According to previous reports, the Redmi K60 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and will abandon the plastic screen bracket in favor of a 1.5K narrow-frame AMOLED straight screen manufactured by Huaxing. Furthermore, the device will sport a metal frame, a 50-megapixel outsole lens as the model for the rear lens, and a 5000mAh battery.

Furthermore, the Redmi K60 Ultra has already obtained the compulsory product certification required by the State Administration for Market Regulation of China. The information currently available confirms that the device’s maximum charging power will be an impressive 120W, with a specification model identified as 23078RKD5C. Based on this specification model, industry experts speculate that the device could potentially be launched in July 2023.

As enthusiasts eagerly await the official launch of the Redmi K60 Ultra, the revelations made by the renowned digital blogger have only fueled anticipation and curiosity surrounding Xiaomi’s upcoming release.

