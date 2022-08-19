[China’s Ten Years Series Theme Press Release]

Guangming Daily reporter Zhang Yaxiong

On August 19, the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a series of press conferences on the theme of “This Decade of China” to introduce the achievements of building a strong Internet country in the new era. Deputy Director of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, Deputy Director of the State Cyberspace Administration of China, and spokesperson Niu Yibing attended the press conference and answered questions from reporters.

my country’s Internet Information Industry Has Made Historic Achievements

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s Internet informatization business has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes.

Niu Yibing said that at present, my country is making great strides from a big network country to a network power. The pace of my country’s network infrastructure construction has accelerated, the number of netizens and the number of national top-level domain name registrations are the world‘s largest, and the level of Internet development ranks second in the world.

“my country’s new generation of information infrastructure is accelerating its evolution in the direction of high-speed ubiquity, integration of heaven and earth, cloud-network integration, intelligence and convenience, green and low-carbon, safe and controllable.” Niu Yibing said, at the same time, my country’s core technology in the information field is independent A number of breakthroughs have been made in innovation – high-performance computing maintains advantages, 5G achieves overall leadership in technology, industry, and application, and Beidou navigation satellites are globally networked. The independent research and development capabilities of chips have been steadily improved, the performance of domestic operating systems has been greatly improved, and research on big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain has made positive progress.

In terms of comprehensive network governance, Niu Yibing introduced that since the launch of the “Clean and Bright” series of special campaigns, more than 30 special rectifications have been carried out to address outstanding issues such as chaos in rice circles, Internet account chaos, and cyber violence, creating a clear and clean cyberspace. .

Niu Yibing said that entering the “14th Five-Year Plan” period and a longer period in the future, the network information system will summarize and carry forward the experience since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and effectively reflect and penetrate into the network security and informatization work. All aspects and the whole process. Efforts will be made to make important breakthroughs in major areas, and to promote the realization of a substantial leap in the development level of cyberspace.

The scale of the digital economy ranks second in the world for many consecutive years

Niu Yibing introduced that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s digital economy has developed strongly, and the scale of the digital economy has ranked second in the world for many consecutive years. It has grown from 11 trillion yuan in 2012 to 45.5 trillion yuan in 2021, accounting for The proportion of GDP increased from 21.6% to 39.8%. The e-commerce transaction volume and mobile payment transaction scale ranked first in the world, the foundation of digital industrialization was more solid, and the pace of industrial digitalization continued to accelerate.

Wang Song, director of the Information Development Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, introduced that in the past ten years, my country’s digital infrastructure has achieved leapfrog development, the value of data resources has been released at an accelerated pace, the scale of the digital economy has been leading in the world, the efficiency of digital government governance services has been significantly improved, and digital convenience has benefited the people and benefited the people. The popularization of services has been accelerated, and remarkable achievements have been made in the construction of digital China.

In terms of digital infrastructure construction, my country’s mobile communication technology has changed from “3G breakthrough” and “4G synchronization” to “5G leadership”. 4G base stations account for more than half of the world, with 1.854 million 5G base stations and over 450 million 5G mobile users. All prefecture-level cities have been fully built into optical network cities, and administrative villages have achieved full coverage of broadband networks. The computing power ranks second in the world, and the number of active IPv6 users is nearly 700 million.

In terms of the scale of the digital economy, my country is in a leading position in the world. The scale of my country’s digital economy in 2021 is more than four times that of 2012, accounting for 39.8% of GDP. Above-scale electronic information manufacturing revenue and software business revenue are 1.7 times and 3.8 times that of 2012. The acceleration of digital transformation in various fields has provided strong support for the improvement of the quality and efficiency of the real economy.

Wang Song said that the development of the digital economy involves all aspects, and the network information system will strengthen the system concept. Under the overall layout of the digital China construction, it will accelerate breakthroughs in key core technologies in the information field, solidly promote the construction of new infrastructure, and continuously improve the digital economy governance system. Promote The digital economy is developing in a regulated and orderly manner. Actively participate in international cooperation in the digital economy, build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, and let the results of digital economic cooperation benefit the people of all countries.

Create a clean and healthy cyberspace

In recent years, the Internet information department and other departments have focused on the continuous rectification of online ecological problems such as vulgar pornography, chaos in the rice circle, and cyber violence, which have won the support of the majority of netizens.

Zhang Yong, head of the Network Communication Bureau of the Central Network Information Office, introduced that under the unified deployment of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the national network information system has coordinated online communication resources, increased the supply of high-quality content, and launched “Wanshan Majestic Watch the Main Peak” and “Hold Mom’s Hand”. “And a large number of phenomenal new media works, let the party’s innovative theory fly into the homes of ordinary people.

Focusing on major themes such as celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, ecological civilization construction, poverty alleviation, rural revitalization, and combating the epidemic, the network information system launched a large number of online themed propaganda activities such as “great achievements in the future, just a century of elegance” to comprehensively demonstrate the economy The achievements in construction and development in various fields of society have gathered the majestic spiritual force for forging ahead in a new journey and making contributions to a new era. At the same time, it launched international online communication activities such as “China has an appointment” and “Punch in China“, so as to tell the story of China and the Communist Party of China well, so that the voice of China can spread farther and wider.

Zhang Yongjun, director of the Network Comprehensive Governance Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, said that the “Qinglang” special campaign has achieved remarkable results. Network environment and other special actions. In 2021, the special campaign will clean up more than 22 million pieces of illegal information, dispose of 1.34 billion accounts, remove 2,160 applets, and close more than 3,200 websites.

Zhang Yongjun said: “In the next step, we will focus on the outstanding issues that the people are concerned about, adhere to the problem-oriented and effect-oriented, continue to innovate work methods, continue to promote network ecological governance, and create a clean and healthy network space for the majority of netizens. “

“Guangming Daily” (August 20, 2022 Edition 02)

