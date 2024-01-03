my country will promote rural passenger vehicles to transport express mail – West China Network (Shaanxi News Network)

Government Announces Plan to Utilize Rural Passenger Vehicles for Express Mail Delivery

In an effort to accelerate the integrated development of rural passenger transport, freight logistics, and postal express delivery, the Ministry of Transport has announced a plan to promote the use of rural passenger vehicles for transporting express mail.

According to officials, this initiative aims to take advantage of the extensive coverage and accessibility of rural passenger transport networks. It will also guide urban and rural passenger transport companies and public transportation companies to optimize vehicle scheduling and establish stop sites to facilitate the transportation of express mail.

The plan, which was released by the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the State Post Bureau, the All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, and China Post Group, also includes the development of freight shuttles and the expansion of “rural passenger and freight mail+”.

By 2027, the government aims to achieve full coverage of integrated development of rural passenger, cargo, and mail services in county-level administrative regions that meet the conditions. The plan includes the establishment of over 100,000 third-level passenger and cargo mail stations in counties and rural areas, as well as the creation of 20,000 rural passenger, cargo, and mail cooperation lines.

This ambitious plan seeks to establish a new rural transportation service model focused on “one point for multiple functions, one network for multiple uses, intensive functions, convenience, and efficiency”.

The move to utilize rural passenger vehicles for express mail delivery reflects the government’s commitment to modernizing and optimizing transportation services in rural areas, ensuring the safety and convenience of rural people’s travel, and facilitating fast delivery of express mails based on demand.

