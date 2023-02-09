Data source: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology; Drawing: Zhang Danfeng

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently released the Statistical Bulletin of the Communications Industry in 2022, showing that my country built 887,000 new 5G base stations last year, and the total number of 5G base stations has reached 2.312 million, accounting for more than 60% of the world.

The construction of 5G network is advancing steadily, and the network coverage capability continues to improve. In 2022, the three basic telecommunications companies and China Tower Co., Ltd. will complete a total of 180.3 billion yuan in 5G investment, accounting for 43% of telecommunications fixed asset investment. As of the end of 2022, my country’s accumulatively built and opened 5G base stations accounted for 21.3% of the total number of mobile base stations, an increase of 7 percentage points compared with the end of the previous year. While continuing to deepen the urban coverage of prefecture-level cities, 5G construction is gradually extending to towns and rural areas as needed.

5G users accounted for 30%, leading the global level in development. By the end of 2022, the number of mobile phone users in my country will be 1.683 billion, and the population penetration rate will rise to 119.2 per 100 people, which is higher than the global average of 106.2 per 100 people. Among them, the number of 5G mobile phone users reached 561 million, and the proportion of mobile phone users increased by 11.7 percentage points from the end of the previous year to 33.3%, which was 2.75 times the global average (12.1%).

The application of 5G integration continues to expand, and the supporting role of digital development continues to increase. In 2022, the results of 5G integrated applications in the fields of smart manufacturing, smart medical care, smart education, and digital government affairs will continue to emerge. Over 4,000 “5G+Industrial Internet” projects have been invested and constructed across the country, and a number of 5G fully connected factories have been built. Telecom companies have used 5G slicing technology to provide more than 14,000 5G virtual private networks to help various industries accelerate digital transformation.

my country’s 5G mobile phone users reached 561 million (new data and new highlights)