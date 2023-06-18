Home » my country’s trademark and brand protection continues to increase, which is conducive to supporting a good business environment and innovation environment – Xinhua English.news.cn
my country's trademark and brand protection continues to increase, which is conducive to supporting a good business environment and innovation environment

my country's trademark and brand protection continues to increase, which is conducive to supporting a good business environment and innovation environment

my country’s trademark and brand protection continues to increase, which is conducive to supporting a good business environment and innovation environment

CCTV News: The 13th China International Trademark and Brand Festival opened in Dongguan yesterday (June 17). According to the relevant person in charge of the State Intellectual Property Office, the protection of trademarks and brands in my country continues to increase, and the cumulative crackdown on malicious trademarks throughout 2022 There were 372,000 registrations, and the social satisfaction with intellectual property protection increased from 63.69 points in 2012 to 81.25 points last year, entering a good stage as a whole, which favorably supported a good business environment and innovation environment.

By the end of last year, the number of effective trademark registrations in my country reached 42.672 million

In addition, the relevant person in charge of the State Intellectual Property Office stated that the scale and effectiveness of trademark registration in my country have steadily increased. By the end of 2022, the number of effective trademark registrations in my country will reach 42.672 million, a total of 2,495 geographical indication products have been approved, 7,076 geographical indications have been approved as collective trademarks and certification trademark registrations, and the annual direct output value of geographical indication products exceeds 700 billion yuan.

