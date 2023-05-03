Carlos Yepes A.

One month after my father’s departure, resigned because it is not easy to accept some of God’s designs even if they have to come, I am accompanied by a feeling of reflection and interest in understanding reality in his absence, he was always my beacon and my support given his privileged moral and intellectual conditions.

In these two years the country has changed substantially, it went from a government of the right to one of the left; the pandemic has officially ended and its balance leaves many reflections; the department has been embraced by a path of politicking and corruption that limits its development; Ordinary people from Huila do not believe in their leaders and the young people are leaving the department.

These and other issues were raised in gatherings with my father’s friends, mostly octogenarians full of the wisdom that the years and their intellectual conditions give. They are a wasted generation, nobody listens to them, but full of virtues, they are children and witnesses of a great lineage of Huilenses who built a thriving department, their parents and grandparents made the department an agricultural powerhouse, cattle were imported here and exported to Europe The Trapichito hacienda was the scene of these transactions. The irrigation districts that are still used to grow rice, especially, were designed and built by visionary field men and small farmers’ societies such as Florida in Tello.

This generation of octogenarians and their ancestors instilled in us values ​​such as dignity, respect and honesty. For many years they governed and were decisive in the development of the department until the end of the last century; They made the Neiva Social Club a meeting point for builders of wealth and respect. Never heard from them what is heard daily today from our leaders.

The gatherings with several of these friends brought consensus around various issues. They agree that today the huila breathes corruption because the values ​​instilled by them have been lost, the efforts made have been mostly diluted; they think that “a new emerging class has emerged that overshadowed the one that came”; that in the huila the trap has won, the ill-intentioned action, the perk, the thread that maintains local powers that surrounds itself with cabals of sycophants; leaders who deceive but are also deceived; that we are facing a new society where everything is worth depending on money, a new society that has been robbing the department continuously and brazenly in recent years.

They do not want to leave without being listened to, without doing something for their Huila, for their department, which is why they search for spaces unsuccessfully and end up alone in their gatherings of friends around a “tintico” that brings them together and fills them with life and hope. . I enjoyed and learned a lot from listening to them, and more than listening to them, they should become an obligatory reference point so that many young people do not lose that opportunity to have true guides in their life projects.

To them, to my father’s friends, thank you for having shared with him and today with me, and count on this server to continue listening and transmitting what you wisely think of our Huila. Health and long life!

