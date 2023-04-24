“My reputation and good name cannot be trampled on”: Accordion player ‘Tuto’ López

Before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the accordion player and Rey Vallenato Aficionado 2020, Augusto ‘Tuto’ López Barrios, a native of the municipality of La Paz, was denounced for attempted murder against his sentimental partner, an event that occurred on past January 1, but until now they decide to make it public due to their refusal to reach a conciliation.

This was made known by the young Sara Luz Blanco, sister of the woman allegedly attacked by the accordion player of the Vallenato music singer, Iván Villazón. “I publicly denounce @tutolopezb for attempted feminicide of my older sister, what a crap human being, I attach the evidence and the complaint that was made yesterday,” the user wrote, along with several images of the injuries she allegedly suffered. your relative in the middle of an argument.

In the complaint, filed in the Prosecutor’s Office with the number 202300190017172, dated April 21, 2003, they point to King Vallenato as “the author and responsible for the crimes of femicide in the modality of attempt in a heterogeneous contest with the crime of personal injury for affectation of the organ of the nose that implies a permanent and irreversible loss of the sense of smell”.

The alleged victim’s sister stated that the couple had been in a sentimental relationship for three years. After what happened at 3:00 in the morning of January 1, they sought a way to reconcile with the artist, but he flatly refused and he did not want to answer for what he did. “My sister is in a very difficult time due to the total loss of smell and she was recovering physically and mentally to go public to denounce because the attacker is a public figure.”

It was learned that the woman is 43 years old and the young man is 22, they lived together and had been together for approximately three years.

Some relatives, through social networks, have defended the accordion player, assuring that this episode was not an attack against the woman, but a traffic accident after sharing at a party at the beginning of the year. “He got out of her in her vehicle and she followed him by hanging from the moving car, suffering multiple blows for which she was treated at a health center, to where she was taken by the accordion player,” the message says.



‘TUTO’ LÓPEZ DEFENDS HIMSELF

Through a statement to public opinion, the accordion player ‘Tuto’ López, who will also participate in the professional category at the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival, defended himself against the accusations against him, which he described as infamous and misrepresented.

He clarified that these events did not occur in the manner and manner in which they have misrepresented it. Out of respect for the judicial authorities that are hearing the matter, he said that he will limit himself to waiting for the results of the investigations, in order to avoid interfering in the results.

“My reputation, my good name, that of my parents and my family cannot be trampled on in the vile and scoundrel way in which they are doing it, and I cannot omit to inform that all this degrading media spectacle has an economic background that seeks to affect me in my musical and professional aspirations, even more so now that the Vallenato Festival is just approaching, an event in which I am registered to participate,” the statement read.



He reiterated that he leaves the decision to allow him to continue as a contestant in the Professional Accordion category, in the hands of the Board of Directors of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata, “because at no time do I want and I intend that an isolated, embarrassing and manipulated event affect my aspirations , but much less the image and respectability of the entity…”

He thanked everyone for their support and solidarity, and especially teacher Iván Villazón.

