The army asserts full control over the field and chases after the remnants of the “Al Daglo” militia, which are hiding in residential neighborhoods

The Office of the Sudanese Army Spokesman issued its daily operational bulletin on the latest developments on the battlefield with the rebel militia “Hemedti”, explaining the full control of the army over all axes and that the militia has only small pockets left, hiding in residential neighborhoods, sheltering the population and making them human shields.

Stressing the expansion of their operations gradually to avoid damage to residential areas.

General Command of the Armed Forces

Monday, April 24, 2023 AD

The operational situation is remarkably stable, and our forces continue to gradually expand the scope of securing the Khartoum area to avoid causing damage to residential areas.

The rebel militia groups scattered on a large scale in Khartoum and limited parts of Khartoum North in the midst of the neighborhoods to take shelter in these residential gatherings and take the citizens as human shields.

The media mouthpieces of the rebels continue to broadcast the same repeated lies since the first day, which have become unconvincing to the citizen regarding the seizure of military command centers, the Republican Palace, the industrial city of Jiad, and other strategic centers, and this is not true.

Contacts with the leadership by various countries are still ongoing regarding the evacuation of missions, and these operations will continue with the same degree of coordination that was conducted yesterday.

The armed forces renew their appeals to members of the Rapid Support militia that their former institution no longer has a place within the security system in the country after its rebellion, and therefore we call on them to join the ranks of the Sudanese armed forces and get out of the circle of rebellion against the state, by reporting to the nearest military unit and they will be absorbed into the country’s army from the date Reporting in accordance with the decisions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces

