Nanchang, Jiangxi set up a “scientist spirit propaganda group” to tell the story of scientific and technological innovation-Chinanews.com

On May 30, the 2023 Nanchang “Most Beautiful Sci-tech Worker” certificate and the establishment ceremony of the “Scientist Spirit Propaganda Group” were held.Photo provided by the organizer

Chinanews.com, Nanchang, May 30th (Reporter Wu Pengquan) May 30th this year is the seventh “National Science and Technology Workers’ Day”. Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi Province, established a “Scientists’ Spiritual Propaganda Group” on that day.

On the 30th, the 2023 Nanchang “Most Beautiful Science and Technology Worker” certificate and the establishment ceremony of the “Scientist Spirit Propaganda Group” were held. With the theme of “Lighting the Spiritual Torch”, this event aims to commend scientific and technological workers who have made outstanding contributions in Nanchang, to carry forward and inherit the spirit of scientists, and to further enhance the sense of pride, gain and identity of the majority of scientific and technological workers.

At the event site, the Nanchang Science and Technology Association awarded certificates to the 20 “Most Beautiful Science and Technology Workers” selected in Nanchang in 2023, and announced the list of the first batch of members of the “Scientist Spirit Propaganda Group” in Nanchang.

Yu Zhengkun, deputy secretary of the Nanchang Municipal Party Committee and director of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee who attended the event, said that in recent years, Nanchang has implemented an innovation-driven development strategy, centered on the development orientation of “one hub and four centers”, continued to accelerate the construction of public science and technology innovation platforms, developed and strengthened innovation subjects, and improved The science and technology policy system, optimize the talent environment, and make every effort to build a regional science and technology innovation center. In the future, Nanchang will continue to increase investment, strengthen the cultivation of scientific and technological projects and the introduction of talent training, comprehensively improve innovation capabilities, and make “provincial capital responsibility” for the innovation and development of the province.

Yu Zhengkun said that he hoped that the vast number of scientific and technological workers in Nanchang will continue to work hard, seize the hot spots of science and technology, pioneer and innovate, take active actions, continuously achieve innovative achievements in the industry, and contribute wisdom and strength to accelerate the innovation and development of Nanchang. It is hoped that the members of the “Scientist Spirit Propaganda Group” will quickly put into work, carry out extensive publicity activities, effectively tell the stories of Nanchang scientists and technological innovation, and continue to create a strong atmosphere of respect for science, respect for innovation, and respect for talents. (over)