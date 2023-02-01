Nanhu District Bureau uses refined management to promote the quality of scenic spots



As a national 4A-level tourist attraction, Xiangjia Danghuan Lake Scenic Spot has become a place for Internet celebrities in Jiaxing. Since the beginning of this year, the Xiangjiadang (Seven Stars) Squadron of the Nanhu District Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Team has recited the word “fine” and worked hard at “embroidering”. .

1. Focus on problems and make precise efforts to achieve practical results. Focus on the analysis of the long-standing problems of green space parking, road occupation, management of stray dogs, mobile vendors, random stickers and hangers in the scenic area, and make precise efforts to carry out special rectification actions one by one. In addition to carrying out special rectification, based on long-term effects, establish a normalized management mechanism, assign people, posts, and responsibilities, strictly follow the highest standards to manage the city appearance of scenic spots, and focus on consolidating the achievements of the previous series of work.

2. Lead by demonstration and create a golden business card for scenic spots. According to the task of establishing the “Four Ones” demonstration project, we will make every effort to build a high-quality greenway in Xiangjiadang Scenic Area. Uncivilized behaviors such as walking dogs and setting up stalls indiscriminately, and continuously deepening the “urban-enterprise linkage” work model, and jointly carrying out regular inspections and publicity activities in scenic spots.

3. Strengthen the linkage and work together to promote long-term effects. Relying on the “big comprehensive integration” reform, “one team” formed a strong joint force, and cooperated with 12 departments including market supervision, ecological environment, fire protection, traffic police, and police stations to jointly establish a daily inspection and joint disposal mechanism. Carry out joint law enforcement in illegal fishing, open-air swimming, and muck transportation, and strengthen the inspection and control of the surrounding environment of Xiangjiadang Scenic Area during key periods such as weekends, statutory holidays, and major festivals, and jointly maintain the cleanliness and order of the scenic area .