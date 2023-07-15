Nanjing Zhongzhao High School Admissions: First Batch Concludes, Second Batch Set to Begin

High school entrance examination through train │ The first batch of Nanjing Zhongzhao admissions work ends, and the second batch starts on the 16th

Meeting Point News Just now, the Nanjing Admissions and Examination Institute announced that the first batch of online admissions for the 2023 high school enrollment in Nanjing will end on July 14. As of July 14, the city has enrolled a total of 30,601 new students.

Candidates who have been admitted can check the admission information on the website of the Nanjing Education Bureau, and have recently received the “Admission Notice” uniformly printed by the Nanjing Education Admissions and Examination Institute and delivered by free express mail.

The second batch of admissions will start on July 16 and end on July 19.

The second batch of school filing control lines: 518 points for ordinary high schools in the original urban area, ordinary high schools in Pukou District, Jiangning District, Liuhe District, Lishui District, and Gaochun District are designated by the education bureaus of each district; filing control for Sino-foreign cooperative education projects and international courses 518 points; 3+3 divisional training professional classes for secondary and higher vocational schools, comprehensive senior high school class filing control line, and five-year higher vocational professional class filing control line 420 points (including nursing, midwifery, and teacher training professional filing control lines 455 points); the control line for technician colleges and senior technical school technician classes and senior technical classes is 400 points. The second batch of schools shall not admit candidates who are below the filing control line.

The predicted entry line for the second batch of some high school schools is as follows:

Candidates who fill in the 3+3 segmented training professional classes for secondary and higher vocational schools, comprehensive high school classes, and five-year higher vocational professional classes, etc., will be withdrawn if they have low scores for the major they are applying for and do not obey the adjustment. After the candidates are withdrawn, they will no longer apply to other schools that the batch of parallel schools choose.

Private schools that have completed their enrollment plan on July 17 can increase their enrollment according to regulations.

The Nanjing Municipal Admissions and Examination Institute will announce the list of the second batch of schools that have not yet completed the enrollment plan and the planned vacancies on the website of the Nanjing Education Bureau before July 18. Candidates who have not found their admission information after 20:00 on July 17th and meet the relevant requirements can use their dynamic password card on the website of Nanjing Education Bureau from 9:00 to 11:00 on July 18th. Fill in the second batch of soliciting volunteers, and each candidate can fill in two soliciting volunteers. On July 19, the Municipal Recruitment and Examination Institute launched a solicitation of volunteers to the recruiting schools according to the principle of “score priority, follow the volunteers”. If candidates have the same filing scores, they still file according to the sorting rules.

