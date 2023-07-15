U.S. Stocks Mixed as Chinese Concept Stocks and European Shares Fall

Title: U.S. and European Stocks Mixed, Gold and Oil Prices Show Gains

U.S. stocks ended the week on a mixed note, with the three major indexes recording overall gains. Optimism surrounding the second-quarter earnings reports of major U.S. companies, such as JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup, contributed to the positive sentiment. Additionally, the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence index exceeded expectations in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89 points, or 0.33%, to 34,509.03. However, the Nasdaq fell 24.87 points, or 0.18%, to 14,113.70, and the S&P 500 dropped 4.62 points, or 0.10%, to 4,505.42.

For the entirety of the week, all three major U.S. stock indexes posted gains. The Dow recorded a rise of 2.29%, the S&P 500 saw an increase of 2.42%, and the Nasdaq experienced a 3.32% surge.

In contrast, Chinese concept stocks, particularly those listed on the Nasdaq, faced declines on Friday. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index fell by 2.17%, with popular Chinese concept stocks such as Energy Chain Smart Electronics, WIMI, Huya, Canaan Technology, and Bit Value witnessing significant decreases. This downturn reflected broader investor concerns surrounding Chinese regulatory crackdowns and their impact on these companies.

Meanwhile, European shares closed with mixed results. The DAX index in Germany fell by 0.22%, the CAC40 index in France rose by 0.06%, and the FTSE 100 index in the UK dropped by 0.08%.

In the commodities market, gold futures in New York closed slightly higher on Friday, marking a four-session winning streak. Gold futures ended the week with a 1.7% increase, driven by recent data indicating a slowdown in U.S. inflation. Analysts highlighted that this combination of lower inflation and a more dovish stance from the Federal Reserve bodes well for all asset classes, including gold. Gold futures for August delivery settled at $1,964.40 an ounce, while October gold futures closed at $1,983.40 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures saw a decline of 1.9% on Friday. However, for the week, they registered a gain of 2.1%. The weak dollar, expectations of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle coming to an end, disruptions in oil supplies from Libya and Nigeria, and reductions in Russian shipments all contributed to the overall positive sentiment in the oil market. WTI crude oil futures for August delivery settled at $75.42 a barrel.

As always, investors are reminded of the inherent risks associated with stock trading and the need for caution when entering the market. It is advisable to seek professional advice before making any investment decisions.

