NASA celebrates one year of the James Webb Telescope – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

The James Webb Space Telescope celebrates its first year of science operations with a spectacular new image: a close-up of the birth of stars similar to the Sun.

To commemorate the completion of “a successful first year” of this telescope, the US space agency NASA has published the image of a small star-forming region in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex.

This shows the birth of stars as never seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic-looking textures, summarizes NASA in a statement.

The photo presents the closest star-forming region to us. Its proximity, 390 light years away, allows for a very detailed close-up.

The Webb image shows a region containing about 50 young stars, all of them similar in mass to the Sun, or smaller.

