NASA celebrates one year of the James Webb Telescope – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

NASA celebrates one year of the James Webb Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope celebrates its first year of science operations with a spectacular new image: a close-up of the birth of stars similar to the Sun.

To commemorate the completion of “a successful first year” of this telescope, the US space agency NASA has published the image of a small star-forming region in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex.

This shows the birth of stars as never seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic-looking textures, summarizes NASA in a statement.

The photo presents the closest star-forming region to us. Its proximity, 390 light years away, allows for a very detailed close-up.

The Webb image shows a region containing about 50 young stars, all of them similar in mass to the Sun, or smaller.

